Sentient Coin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $627,997.65 and approximately $32.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00743961 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,378.38 or 1.00621941 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.01674110 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00137590 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

