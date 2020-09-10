Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) Plans $0.00 Final Dividend

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third party professional service firms primarily in Australia. The company operates through Sequoia Wealth Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

