Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) Plans $0.00 Final Dividend

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About Sequoia Financial Group
