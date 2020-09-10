Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Position Lessened by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its position in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64,876 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 8.27% of Sientra worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sientra by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sientra stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,469. Sientra Inc has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $164.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

