Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.70. 76,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,673. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $154.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $7,720,850. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

