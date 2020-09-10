SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading 10.4% Higher

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares traded up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.57. 11,462,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 8,729,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jordan M. Katzman bought 663,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $5,338,196.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit