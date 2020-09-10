SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading 10.4% Higher

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares traded up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.57. 11,462,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 8,729,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jordan M. Katzman bought 663,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $5,338,196.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

