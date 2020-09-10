Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Critical Contrast

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sorrento Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 BIO-TECHNE 0 5 4 0 2.44

Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 385.44%. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus price target of $268.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.95%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -760.19% -490.67% -38.31% BIO-TECHNE 31.04% 11.94% 7.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and BIO-TECHNE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 50.08 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -2.91 BIO-TECHNE $738.69 million 12.85 $229.30 million $3.86 63.81

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Sorrento Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. The company also develops CD38 Directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases; carcinoembryonic antigen CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of liver metastases of pancreatic cancer; and various human antibodies. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, such as cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment offers Biologics tools for researchers to interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Western blot, an assay for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment provides blood chemistry and gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. Bio-Techne Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Micropoint Bioscience. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. It has strategic partnership with NanoString Technologies. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

