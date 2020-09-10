SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 380.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 92,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 72,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.76. 604,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,725,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

