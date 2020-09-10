SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,511 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.5% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 2,461,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,020. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

