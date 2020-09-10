SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

