SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Lowered by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

