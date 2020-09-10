Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) Trading Up 25%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc (CVE:SEV)’s share price was up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 193,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 433,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc is a Canada-based consumer connectivity company. The Company delivers bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable industrial design for consumer electronics manufacturers in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), wearable computing, data centers and ultra-high definition (HD) displays.

