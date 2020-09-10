Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.
Spirit AeroSystems has raised its dividend by 380.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spirit AeroSystems has a dividend payout ratio of -0.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn ($1.53) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2.6%.
SPR stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.