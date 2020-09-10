Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Square by 60.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

NYSE:SQ traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.85. The stock had a trading volume of 174,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.39 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.06. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 234,583 shares of company stock worth $34,785,771. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.