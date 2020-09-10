St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) is Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Fairholme Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,491,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,736 shares during the quarter. St. Joe makes up 86.1% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fairholme Capital Management LLC owned about 44.99% of St. Joe worth $514,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 629,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth $1,955,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in St. Joe by 162.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 181,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $511,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JOE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.10. St. Joe Co has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

