Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 5,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,868.29.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

