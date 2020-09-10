Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Up 21.9%

Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP) was up 21.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,190,021 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 467,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and a P/E ratio of -15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

