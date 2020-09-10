Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB remained flat at $$54.95 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,293. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96.

