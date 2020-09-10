Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.35% of Maiden worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Nwam LLC increased its position in Maiden by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 297,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

MHLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $105.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on MHLD shares. ValuEngine cut Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

