Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 14,269 Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.00. 274,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31. Kroger Co has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

