Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 29,755 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 62.0% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.69. 68,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,324. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $197.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.