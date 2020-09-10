Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $11.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $549.08. 22,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,640. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $609.69. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.41 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

