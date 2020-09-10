Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $683,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 61.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 136,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.03. 370,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,499,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit