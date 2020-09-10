Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $683,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 61.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 136,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.03. 370,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,499,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,689 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

