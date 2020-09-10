Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CDW by 78.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CDW by 1,313.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in CDW by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 136,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

CDW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,514. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

