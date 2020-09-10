Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,583 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 1,003.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 164,444 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $924,000.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIG traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.25. 49,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

