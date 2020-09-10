Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,888 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 735.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 995.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,241,000 after buying an additional 253,765 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLT traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,521. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.47 and its 200-day moving average is $243.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

