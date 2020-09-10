Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 27,114 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,114 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in American Water Works by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,109 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 5,107.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,233,000 after acquiring an additional 870,814 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after acquiring an additional 852,411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Water Works by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,038,000 after acquiring an additional 662,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.64. 6,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,713. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $150.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

