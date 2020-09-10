Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 525 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 1,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $253,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 33.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. 68,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,376. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.