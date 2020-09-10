Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 802 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Citigroup by 928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,101,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,449,000 after purchasing an additional 604,947 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 42.0% in the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $10,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.07. 735,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,639,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

