Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $775,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 87,915 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 124,750 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 193,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 181,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.60. 100,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,352. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

