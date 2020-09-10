Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $51.89. 7,285,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 3,352,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,518.48 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,731 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $32,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,235,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,334,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,076 shares of company stock valued at $23,322,587. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

