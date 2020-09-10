T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.64. 915,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,477. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $142.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

