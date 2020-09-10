Tael Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.18 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and $1.18 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.20, $6.32, $62.56 and $5.22.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.17 or 0.05149907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00053520 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

