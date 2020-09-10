Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading Up 7.8%

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 3,286,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 1,035,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGB shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.95.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

