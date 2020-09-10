Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.26. 82,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,591. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.37. The stock has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $148.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.