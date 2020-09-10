Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Up 5.6%

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 2,846,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,542,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,144.30% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit