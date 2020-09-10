Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Up 5.6%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 2,846,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,542,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,144.30% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

