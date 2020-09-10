Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Trading 5.6% Higher

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 2,846,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,542,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,144.30% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

