Traders Purchase Large Volume of Omeros Call Options (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,882 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 611% compared to the average volume of 1,250 call options.

OMER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Omeros by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omeros stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $11.54. 25,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.66. Omeros has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

