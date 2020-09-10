Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Trading 12.4% Higher

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) traded up 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.17. 1,200,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 791,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,558,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.