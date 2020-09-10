Trinity Industries Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

TRN stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,232. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

