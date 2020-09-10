Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.64

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 35687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 3.62.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 222,095 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 414,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

