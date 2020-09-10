U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,871 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 1.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $174,577,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $76,245,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $56,327,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 130,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,773. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

