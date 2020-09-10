U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,468 shares during the period. Pan American Silver comprises about 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Pan American Silver worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 32.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 120,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,065. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

