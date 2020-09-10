U S Global Investors Inc. Has $119.09 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067,298 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up 11.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.67% of Delta Air Lines worth $119,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

DAL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.81. 1,077,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,239,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

