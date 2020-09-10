U S Global Investors Inc. Has $419,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.04. The company had a trading volume of 121,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $291.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

