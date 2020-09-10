U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 950 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $83.93. 384,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,329,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $210.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

