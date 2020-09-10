Ultimate Secure Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,550.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $212,416.78 and approximately $2,550.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 67.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

