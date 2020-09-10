Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.04. Approximately 514,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 486,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

QURE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $495,366.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,296,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 44,602 shares of company stock worth $2,794,906 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Uniqure by 451.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Uniqure by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Uniqure by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

