United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276,491 shares during the quarter. United Continental makes up approximately 10.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 1.13% of United Continental worth $114,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after buying an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,431,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Continental by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 337,885 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,571,000 after purchasing an additional 278,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,848,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Continental in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

United Continental stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,787,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.53. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.17 EPS for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

