UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,057,000 after acquiring an additional 943,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.54 and its 200 day moving average is $288.00. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

