Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.77. 2,965,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,002,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2,496.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

